In 2026 Honda Grazia or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Grazia vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Flion
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.