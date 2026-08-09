In 2026 Honda Grazia or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Grazia vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.