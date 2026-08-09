In 2026 Honda Grazia or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Grazia vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.