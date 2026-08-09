In 2026 Honda Grazia or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Merico Speedstar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Merico speedstar
|Brand
|Honda
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 53,692
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-