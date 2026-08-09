In 2026 Honda Grazia or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Honda
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-