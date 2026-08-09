In 2026 Honda Grazia or Merico Electric Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge.
Grazia vs Evanka Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Evanka
|Brand
|Honda
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 62,505
|Range
|-
|87 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-