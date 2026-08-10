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Honda Grazia vs Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at Rs. 42,850 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Eagle-100(4.8) has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
Grazia vs Eagle-100(4.8) Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Eagle-100(4.8)
BrandHondaMerico Electric
Price₹ 60,539₹ 42,850
Range-65 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eagle-100(4.8)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
STD
₹42,850*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm185 mm
Length
1829 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg55 kg
Height
1167 mm1115 mm
Width
707 mm610 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3-10, Rear :-3-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under boneHigh Rigid Tubular Frame
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxTheft Protection
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah48 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97946,011
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85942,850
RTO
6,0680
Insurance
6,0523,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,891988

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