In 2026 Honda Grazia or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Oma Star Li has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Grazia vs Oma Star Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Oma star li
|Brand
|Honda
|Lohia
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 51,750
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-