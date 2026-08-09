In 2026 Honda Grazia or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at Rs. 56,890 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. XGT KM has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Grazia vs XGT KM Comparison