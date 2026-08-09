In 2026 Honda Grazia or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
Grazia vs X2 Vogue Comparison