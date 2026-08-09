In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Zoom
|Brand
|Honda
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.