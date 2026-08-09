In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Zing engine makes power & torque 250 W & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Zing
|Brand
|Honda
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.