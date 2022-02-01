In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
Grazia vs e-Luna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|E-luna
|Brand
|Honda
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 69,990
|Range
|-
|110-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours