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HomeCompare BikesGrazia vs Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]

Honda Grazia vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Grazia vs Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
BrandHondaKabira Mobility
Price₹ 60,539₹ 48,000
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm-
Length
1829 mm1690 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1200 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Height
1167 mm1060 mm
Width
707 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under boneRainforced Steel
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicSpring Loaded
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxLive tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics,
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah60 V, 35 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97968,010
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85965,490
RTO
6,0682,520
Insurance
6,0520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,461

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