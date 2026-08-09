In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Kollegio Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Kollegio neo
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-