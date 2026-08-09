In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Kollegio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Kollegio
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 45,990
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-