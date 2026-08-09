In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Grazia vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours