In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Grazia vs Intercity Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Intercity neo
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 57,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-