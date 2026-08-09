In 2026 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Grazia vs Aetos 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Aetos 100
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-