In 2023 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda Grazia or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less