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Honda Grazia vs Joy e-bike Glob

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Joy e-bike Glob choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Glob Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Glob has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Grazia vs Glob Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Glob
BrandHondaJoy e-bike
Price₹ 60,539₹ 70,000
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.44 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm-
Length
1829 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg67 kg
Height
1167 mm1100 mm
Width
707 mm460 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm250 W
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeDual Adjustable Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork Type Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah1.44 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97973,601
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85970,000
RTO
6,0680
Insurance
6,0523,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,581

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