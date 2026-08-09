In 2026 Honda Grazia or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Grazia vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|-
|60-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours