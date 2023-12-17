In 2026 Honda Grazia or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge.
Grazia vs Primo Comparison