In 2026 Honda Grazia or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Grazia vs JET 320 Comparison