In 2026 Honda Grazia or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Grazia vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|S1
|Brand
|Honda
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-