In 2024 Honda Grazia or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm PS & 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Grazia vs Eco Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Eco Brand Honda iVOOMi Energy Price ₹ 60,539 ₹ 81,999 Range - 80 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hrs.