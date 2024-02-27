In 2024 Honda Grazia or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price).
Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm PS & 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm.
Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours.
The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E-
ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A (
Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6
Kmph