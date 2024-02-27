HT Auto
Honda Grazia vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 Honda Grazia or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm PS & 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Eco
BrandHondaiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 60,539₹ 81,999
Range-80 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm254 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm180 mm
Length
1829 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1310 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg60 kg
Height
1167 mm1300 mm
Width
707 mm710 mm
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah1.5 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97985,795
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85981,999
RTO
6,0680
Insurance
6,0523,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,844

