In 2026 Honda Grazia or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Grazia vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Lyf
|Brand
|Honda
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes