Honda Grazia or Hop Electric LEO - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge.