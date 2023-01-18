In 2026 Honda Grazia or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Grazia vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Leo
|Brand
|Honda
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours