In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Grazia vs XBlade Comparison