In 2023 Honda Grazia or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom price).
Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours.
The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
