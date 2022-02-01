In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Grazia vs Shine 100 Comparison