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Honda Grazia vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Grazia vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Shine 100
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 60,539₹ 63,191
Mileage50.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc98.98 cc
Power8.25 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L9 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm168 mm
Length
1829 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg99 kg
Height
1167 mm1050 mm
Width
707 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc98.98 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeTwin
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxSeat Length - 677
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97975,330
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85963,191
RTO
6,0685,555
Insurance
6,0526,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,619
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

New Honda Grazia sports edition
Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
1 Feb 2022
With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
24 Jan 2023
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
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The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
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15 Nov 2021
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