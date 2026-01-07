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Honda Grazia vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Grazia vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Shine
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 60,539₹ 80,852
Mileage50.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc123.94 cc
Power8.25 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm162 mm
Length
1829 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg114 kg
Height
1167 mm1116 mm
Width
707 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under boneDiamond Type
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97994,164
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85980,852
RTO
6,0686,968
Insurance
6,0526,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8912,023
Expert Rating
-

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