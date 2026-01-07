In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Grazia vs Shine Comparison