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Honda Grazia vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Grazia vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Livo
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 60,539₹ 81,651
Mileage50.0 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.51 cc
Power8.25 PS PS8.79 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm-
Length
1829 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Height
1167 mm-
Width
707 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxGear position indicator
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97996,039
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85983,080
RTO
6,0686,646
Insurance
6,0526,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8912,064

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