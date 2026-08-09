In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Grazia vs Livo Comparison