Honda Grazia vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Honda Grazia or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97990,996
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85978,500
RTO
6,0686,280
Insurance
6,0526,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,955

