In 2023 Honda Grazia or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.