In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Grazia vs Dio Comparison