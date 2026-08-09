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Honda Grazia vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Grazia vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 60,539₹ 76,401
Mileage50.0 kmpl65.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109 cc
Power8.25 PS PS8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L9.1 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm162 mm
Length
1829 mm2044 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg112 kg
Height
1167 mm1076 mm
Width
707 mm736 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxSide Stand Engine Cut Off
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97987,988
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85974,401
RTO
6,0687,452
Insurance
6,0526,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,891

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