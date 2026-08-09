In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Grazia vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS