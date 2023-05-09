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Honda Grazia vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Grazia vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Activa 6g
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 60,539₹ 74,369
Mileage50.0 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.51 cc
Power8.25 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm162 mm
Length
1829 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg106 kg
Height
1167 mm1165 mm
Width
707 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxAir Cleaner Type - Viscous Paper Filter, Seat Length - 692 mm, Idling Stop System with Turn Off Switch, CLIC Mechanism, Glove Box, ACG Silent Start
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 inch TFT display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97986,446
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85974,369
RTO
6,0685,949
Insurance
6,0526,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2023 Honda Activa drops the 6G suffix from its name and will now be known only as the 'Activa'
Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
New Honda Grazia sports edition
Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
1 Feb 2022
Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial role in determining the consumer's choice in this space.
Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
11 Jul 2024
Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
24 Jan 2023
Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
Honda sells 4.3 million two-wheelers in FY2023, led by Activa 6G, Shine
4 Apr 2023
The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal
15 Nov 2021
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Latest Videos

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Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
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Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Honda Activa 6G road test review
Watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review
25 Feb 2020
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
<p>Activa is almost surely expected to continue as a strong performer but with rivals upping their game, the future may not be as generous to the undisputed leader of the Indian two-wheeler segment. Does the new Activa have what it takes to lead the pack? Here is our road test review.</p>
Honda Activa 6G road test review
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