In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Grazia vs Activa 6G Comparison