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Honda Grazia vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Grazia vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Activa 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 60,539₹ 88,339
Mileage50.0 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc123.92 cc
Power8.25 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm162 mm
Length
1829 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg109 kg
Height
1167 mm1170 mm
Width
707 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm8.42 PS
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc123.92 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under boneUnder Bone
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxHonda RoadSync
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V 5Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,9791,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85988,339
RTO
6,0687,067
Insurance
6,0526,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8912,188

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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