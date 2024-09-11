In 2026 Honda Grazia or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Grazia vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS