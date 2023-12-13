Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGold Wing vs Z H2

Honda Gold Wing vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2023 Honda Gold Wing or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Stroke
73 mm55 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized IgnitionB&C (TCBI EL.ADV. D)
Drive Type
Shaft Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.5:111.2:1
Displacement
1833 cc998 cc
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
7 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
73 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,43,66324,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
39,16,05521,90,000
RTO
3,13,2841,75,200
Insurance
75,16448,075
Accessories Charges
39,16021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
93,36252,341

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The BYD Yuan UP electric compact SUV comes slightly smaller than the BYD Atto 3 and will be offered in 93 bhp and 172 bhp power output configurations.
    BYD Yuan UP electric SUV makes a strong case for India, can challenge Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
    2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
    1 Apr 2022
    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    View all
     