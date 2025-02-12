hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGold Wing vs Z H2

Honda Gold Wing vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gold wing Z h2
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 39.9 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1833 cc998 cc
Power126.4 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
21.1 L19 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Length
2615 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1695 mm1455 mm
Height
1430 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
390 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
745 mm830 mm
Width
905 mm810 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
316 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph280 kmph
Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
73 mm55 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1833 cc998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
64
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
7 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
73 mm76 mm
Front Suspension
Double WishboneInverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Rear Suspension
Pro LinkUni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes, 7 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 20 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,90,00028,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
39,90,00025,85,000
RTO
02,13,380
Insurance
087,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,76062,035

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the older version
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
10 Mar 2023
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 16: Mahindra BE 6e spied, Kawasaki Z H2 series launch & more
17 Nov 2024
Kawasaki Z H2 SE uses more sophisticated suspension hardware than the standard Z H2.
2025 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE launched, prices start at 24.18 lakh
16 Nov 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers