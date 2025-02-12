In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs Z H2 Comparison