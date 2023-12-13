In 2023 Honda Gold Wing or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Gold Wing or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less