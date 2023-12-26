Saved Articles

HT Auto
Gold Wing vs Super Chief Limited

Honda Gold Wing vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2023 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Stroke
73 mm113 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Full Transistorized Ignition-
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:111.0:1
Displacement
1833 cc1890 cc
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressureWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engineThunderstroke 116
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
7 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
73 mm103.2 mm
No of Cylinders
6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,43,66325,14,248
Ex-Showroom Price
39,16,05522,82,155
RTO
3,13,28449,521
Insurance
75,1641,82,572
Accessories Charges
39,1600
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
93,36254,040

