In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold wing
|Super chief limited
|Brand
|Honda
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1833 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|126.4 PS PS
|88 PS PS