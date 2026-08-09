In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs FTR Comparison