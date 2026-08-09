In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Chief Bobber Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 21 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold wing
|Chief bobber dark horse
|Brand
|Honda
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|₹ 22.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1833 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|126.4 PS PS
|122 PS PS