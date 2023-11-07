In 2023 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less