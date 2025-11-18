hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGold Wing vs CBR1000RR-R

Honda Gold Wing vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gold wing Cbr1000rr-r
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 39.9 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1833 cc1000 cc
Power126.4 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
21.1 L16.1 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm115 mm
Length
2615 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1695 mm1455 mm
Height
1430 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
390 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
745 mm830 mm
Width
905 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
316 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
73 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1833 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressureWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
64
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
7 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
73 mm81 mm
Front Suspension
Double WishboneShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Pro LinkUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes, 7 Inch TFT DisplayTFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 20 Ah6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,90,00025,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
39,90,00023,11,292
RTO
01,84,903
Insurance
054,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,76054,816

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 have been removed from the Indian website after the first CBU allotment.
Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website
18 Nov 2025
The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP combines MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, electronic rider aids and premium chassis components.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 5 things to know about the returning superbike
15 Jun 2026
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
Honda has introduced multiple new models in its premium motorcycle lineup.
Honda adds E-Clutch to CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp; relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
12 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers