In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold wing
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1833 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|126.4 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS