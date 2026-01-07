In 2026 Honda Dio or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Dio vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.