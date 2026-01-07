In 2026 Honda Dio or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Dio vs Shiga Comparison