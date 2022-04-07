|Max Power
|7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9 Nm @ 4750 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.0+0.2
|-
|Displacement
|109.51 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|47.0 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹74,118
|₹49,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,273
|₹49,000
|RTO
|₹5,061
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,784
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,593
|₹1,053