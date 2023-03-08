In 2026 Honda Dio or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Dio vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|7.95 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS