In 2026 Honda Dio or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Dio vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|O3
|Brand
|Honda
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-