In 2026 Honda Dio or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Dio vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Enduro
|Brand
|Honda
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|65-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.