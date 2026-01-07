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Honda Dio vs Viertric Max

In 2026 Honda Dio or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Dio vs Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dio Max
BrandHondaViertric
Price₹ 68,846₹ 68,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 Ah
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Max
Viertric Max
STD
₹68,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Dio Visual Comparison

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Front View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 LYes
Length
1808 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
103 kg-
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Width
723 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
254.4 km60-70 km
Max Speed
83 kmph57 kmph
Max Power
7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Under Bone-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
.2 Inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 5.0 Ah26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,54471,569
Ex-Showroom Price
68,84668,000
RTO
6,0080
Insurance
6,6903,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,538

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