HomeCompare BikesDio vs ZX 125

Honda Dio vs Vespa ZX 125

Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry TypeAutomatic
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Bore
47 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,8281,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
70,2111,02,483
RTO
5,6168,198
Insurance
2,0016,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6722,521
