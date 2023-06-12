Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.121 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|110 cc
|124.45 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Clutch
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
|Automatic
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Bore
|47 mm
|52 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹77,828
|₹1,17,300
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹70,211
|₹1,02,483
|RTO
|₹5,616
|₹8,198
|Insurance
|₹2,001
|₹6,619
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,672
|₹2,521