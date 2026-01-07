In 2026 Honda Dio or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dio vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 68,846
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.95 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS