Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs 93,144 (last recorded price). Dio engine makes power and torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.